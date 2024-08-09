Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $317.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.47. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

