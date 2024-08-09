Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

