Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Get Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.