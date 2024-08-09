Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.27 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $284.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

