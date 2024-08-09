Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,069,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,268,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.