Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $151.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

