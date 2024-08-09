Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,828 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $45.78 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.