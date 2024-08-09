Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kenvue by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

