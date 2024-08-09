Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $120.46 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $126.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

