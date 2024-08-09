Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $350,811,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $138.78 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

