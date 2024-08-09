Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $238,000. Westwind Capital grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 122,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,113 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,280,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.7% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $29.28 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $905,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

