Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $213.64 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.36.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

