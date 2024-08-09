Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

