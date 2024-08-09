Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,232 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,282. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

