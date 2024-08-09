Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 1st Source

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $65.63.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.