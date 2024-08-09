Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DD stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

