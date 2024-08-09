Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HUM opened at $350.32 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.55.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.