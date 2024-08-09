Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

