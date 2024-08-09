Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $279.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

