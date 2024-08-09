Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $919,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UL opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.