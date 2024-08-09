Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $327.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.79 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.