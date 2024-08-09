Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.16 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.