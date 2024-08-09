Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.