Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $74.35 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

