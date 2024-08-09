Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.6% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $143.46 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.12.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

