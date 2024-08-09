Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,545 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

