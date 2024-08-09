Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

