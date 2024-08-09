Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

