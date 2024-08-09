Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,099,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $165.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

