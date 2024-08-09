Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,692 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after acquiring an additional 509,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $592,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,400 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $179.93 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $182.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.