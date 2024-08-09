Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.44, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.