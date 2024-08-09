Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.87. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

