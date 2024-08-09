Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $547.69 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $592.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.47.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $18,703,160 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

