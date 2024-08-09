Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

