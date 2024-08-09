Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $229.00.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.18.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

