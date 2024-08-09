Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.79. The stock has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

