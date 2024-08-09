Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $400.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.55 and its 200 day moving average is $419.80. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

