Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.