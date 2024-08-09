Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

FNDC opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.