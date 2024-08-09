Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after buying an additional 407,076 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

