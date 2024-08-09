Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.78.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

