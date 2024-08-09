Valmont Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valmont Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $282.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

