Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $39.88. Valvoline shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 458,732 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 29.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 424,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 122,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 139,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.