Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $532.24 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.51 and a 200-day moving average of $534.61. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

