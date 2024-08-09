Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,584,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

