Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.