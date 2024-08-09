Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $32.80. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 276,559 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,444.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $380,505. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

