Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) to “Hold”

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

JUSHF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jushi will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

