Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

VTNR opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.52 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

