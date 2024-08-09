Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading Up 8% After Strong Earnings

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) shot up 8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.33. 43,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 90,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $693.63 million, a P/E ratio of -86.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Stories

